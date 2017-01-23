China urges Trump administration to fully grasp importance of ‘one China’
China on Monday urged the new U.S. administration to fully understand the importance of the “one China” policy.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told newsmen in Beijing.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday, broke with decades of precedent in December, by taking a telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and has subsequently suggested that the “one China” policy was up for negotiation.
Report says Beijing views the self-governed island as a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.
The One-China policy refers to the policy or view that there is only one State called “China”.
