China’s Ban On The Ivory Trade Is Simply Not Enough – Huffington Post
|
Huffington Post
|
China's Ban On The Ivory Trade Is Simply Not Enough
Huffington Post
On December 30, Beijing announced that it would ban all domestic ivory trading and processing by the end of 2017, in a move hailed by conservationists as a “game-changer.” On the face of it, the development seems unequivocally positive. Banning all …
Elephants trumpet support of ivory ban: James Baker
Africa's leading conservationists hail China's ivory ban
Beyond China's ban of ivory trade
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG