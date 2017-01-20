China’s economy grows 6.7% in 2016

China’s economy grew by 6.7% in 2016, compared with 6.9% a year earlier, official data shows. This marks the country’s slowest growth since 1990. The figure is in line with Beijing’s growth target of between 6.5% and 7% for 2016. But the data comes days after the leader of one Chinese province admitted GDP data was faked for several years. China is a key driver of the global economy and a growth slowdown is a major concern for investors around the world.

Some analysts have taken heart from data showing growth in the last three months of 2016 was at an annual rate of 6.8% – a slightly faster pace than the rest of the year.

But many observers have been saying for years that the country’s growth was actually much weaker than the official data suggests.

And those beliefs gained more support this week, when the governor of Liaoning, Chen Qiufa, said his province had been “involved in a large-scale financial deception” between 2011 and 2014, and that economic data had been doctored.

Addressing reporters’ questions about the Liaoning admission, the director of the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday that the national data was “truthful and reliable”.

Ning Jizhe added that “statistics departments on various levels will also be strengthening the law enforcement, supervision, and checks on figures” and “resolutely guarding and preventing” the fabricating of data.

The post China’s economy grows 6.7% in 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

