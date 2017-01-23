China’s GDP Numbers: Can We Trust The Data? – Forbes
|
China's GDP Numbers: Can We Trust The Data?
The country recently announced that its annual growth rate for 2016 rang in at 6.7%, after taking into account the fourth quarter's 6.8% growth rate. This is in line with the nation's target range of 6.5-7%. But after years of producing growth even in …
