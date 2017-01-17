China’s Xi Jinping absolves economic globalization of world’s problems

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said there its pointless blaming economic globalization for the world’s problems rather the world should intensify efforts to rebalance it so everyone share in its benefits.

Jinping gave this charge in a speech at the opening plenary session of the 47th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos-Klosters, Switzerland on January 17.

“We should recognize that economic globalization is a double-edged sword. The pitfalls of economic globalization have been laid bare and we need to take these seriously,” Jinping said.

He added: “Nothing is perfect in the world. It is true that economic globalization has created new problems. But this is no justification to write off economic globalization altogether.”

Recall that China needed fifteen years’ worth of persuasion to open up and join the World Trade Organization in December 2001.

Sixteen years later, the rest of WTO play catch up with China. It is now the world’s greatest exporter and second-biggest importer. Foreign technical knowledge, freewheeling labour laws and a global market have paid off for the Asian super power.

“If one is always afraid of the bracing storm, one will get drowned in the ocean sooner or later,” Jinping said.

However many WTO members do not share similar optimism. China’s trading accuse it of exporting too much, swamping their markets with cheap manufactured goods, subsidised by an undervalued currency.

China has been called out severally over fastidious implementation of WTO rules notably on piracy and having no qualms dealing with countries Western nation label outliers.

Jinping said the world should rather focus on efforts to rebalance economic globalization so that all people share in its benefits.

He said it will require more effective international cooperation and new models of global governance, bold action and a commitment to avoid protectionism.

“We should not develop the habit of retreating to the harbour whenever encountering a storm.”

Jinping also stressed that China will continue its economic reforms and opening up, and will maintain its high level of economic growth while pursuing sustainable development.

He assured that China will meet its global responsibilities, including implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Reacting to Xi’s speech, Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum’s Founder and Executive Chairman, told participants that it is crucial that globalization leads to a fair, innovative, open and inclusive world.

“We cannot go back to old policies,” he said. “We cannot take recipes which may have worked in the old world but are not working anymore in the new world.”

