China’s Xi Jinping defends globalization at Davos

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a full-throated defense of economic globalization at a time of global uncertainty fueled by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump . “Some people blame economic globalization for the chaos in our world,” Mr. Xi said in a speech at the World…

