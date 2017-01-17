China’s Xi Jinping defends globalization at Davos
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a full-throated defense of economic globalization at a time of global uncertainty fueled by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump . “Some people blame economic globalization for the chaos in our world,” Mr. Xi said in a speech at the World…
