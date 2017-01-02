Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze now a Dad

Chinedu Ikedieze is now the happy father of a bouncing baby boy.

The comic actor shared the news on Instagram in a biblical manner. Captioning the photo he wrote “UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN”.

The caption and date of sharing the picture (Jan 1, 2017) could imply that the bundle of joy arrived during the festive period

Aki and Nneoma got married in 2011 and although their marriage generated a lot of talks, the couple has been enjoying their marital life.

The post Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze now a Dad appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

