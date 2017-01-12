Chinese airlines to offer payouts from 100 yuan for flight delays … but only if they’re longer than four hours – South China Morning Post

Pages Navigation Menu

Chinese airlines to offer payouts from 100 yuan for flight delays … but only if they're longer than four hours

Chinese airlines to offer payouts from 100 yuan for flight delays … but only if they're longer than four hours
Chinese airlines to offer payouts from 100 yuan for flight delays … but only if they're longer than four hours. Forty-two carriers have detailed their flight delay policies, with 34 offering cash compensation for delays not caused by weather
