Chinese club prepare £80m deal for Chelsea’s Diego Costa

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Diego Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes met the chairman of Tianjin Quanjian today – sparking more fears the Chelsea striker wants a move to China. Costa’s future at Chelsea is uncertain after being left out of the squad for tomorrow’s match at Leicester following a bust-up with coach Antonio Conte. Tianjin Quanjian want Costa to become […]

The post Chinese club prepare £80m deal for Chelsea's Diego Costa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

