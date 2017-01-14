Chinese club prepare £80m deal for Chelsea’s Diego Costa
Diego Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes met the chairman of Tianjin Quanjian today – sparking more fears the Chelsea striker wants a move to China. Costa’s future at Chelsea is uncertain after being left out of the squad for tomorrow’s match at Leicester following a bust-up with coach Antonio Conte. Tianjin Quanjian want Costa to become […]
