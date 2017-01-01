Chinese Club Tianjin Quanian Preparing £80 Million Bid For Diego Costa

Chelsea striker Diego Costa will be the subject of an £80m bid from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanian in the January, according to the Sun on Sunday.

The report claims Chelsea rejected a £50m offer last month, but the Chinese side will return and offer the Spain international £480,000 per week.

The January transfer window opened in the UK today but for China this is their main off-season transfer window that stretches to the end of February – and their clubs are keen to do business.

The Chinese transfer record was broken four times during the 2016 winter window and Shanghai SIPG have already confirmed the arrival of Oscar from Chelsea in a £60m deal.

Tianjin have only just been promoted to China’s top division and under the guidance of manager Fabio Cannavaro are said to be seeking to sign some big names from Europe

