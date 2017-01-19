Chinese Exchanges May Introduce Bitcoin Trading Fees Again
Chinese Bitcoin exchanges have operated on the promise of not charging trading fees for quite some time now. Instead, most trading platforms made a lot of money from their margin trading opportunities. Now that most exchanges no longer offer high-value margin trading, they also see a large source of revenue disappear. It is likely a … Continue reading Chinese Exchanges May Introduce Bitcoin Trading Fees Again
The post Chinese Exchanges May Introduce Bitcoin Trading Fees Again appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG