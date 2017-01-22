Chinese Gold ETF Surges Following PBOC’s Investigation into BTC Exchanges

The recent inspection of Chinese Bitcoin exchanges by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has got many investors moving towards the next best thing. In the past few days, the Chinese market is seeing an increase in adoption of Gold Exchange Traded Funds (Gold ETFs). Few reports suggest that the increased inflow is not only … Continue reading Chinese Gold ETF Surges Following PBOC’s Investigation into BTC Exchanges

The post Chinese Gold ETF Surges Following PBOC’s Investigation into BTC Exchanges appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

