Chinese Government Imposes Stricter Controls On Foreign Currency Exchange
China has been imposing various degrees of curbing capital outflow throughout 2016. Not all of these attempts have been successful, but the government has come up with a new plan. Foreign currency purchases will be restricted even further moving forward. In doing so, the government aims to reduce the amount of money leaving the Chinese … Continue reading Chinese Government Imposes Stricter Controls On Foreign Currency Exchange
