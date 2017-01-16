Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese League limits foreign players to 3 per game

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Chinese Super League clubs will only be allowed to feature three non-Chinese players per game in their next season which begins in March. A rule change has reduced the number of foreigners allowed in a move which could slow down the wave of big-money signings from Europe. Already, Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with a move to China that would be worth £30m a year.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.