Chinese League limits foreign players to 3 per game

Chinese Super League clubs will only be allowed to feature three non-Chinese players per game in their next season which begins in March. A rule change has reduced the number of foreigners allowed in a move which could slow down the wave of big-money signings from Europe. Already, Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with a move to China that would be worth £30m a year.

