Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump inauguration: Taiwan delegation will attend in another red flag to China – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump inauguration: Taiwan delegation will attend in another red flag to China
The Guardian
Donald Trump has openly questioned the 'one China' policy on Taiwan. Photograph: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA. Benjamin Haas in Hong Kong. @haasbenjamin. Wednesday 18 January 2017 22.00 EST Last modified on Wednesday 18 January 2017 22.11 EST.
Chinese Paper Says Boeing, US Agriculture at Risk in Trump Trade WarVoice of America
The full meaning of Donald Trump's finger on the nuclear buttonCNN
Trump is the waterbeetle of American politics, and he'll keep on flabbergastingWashington Post
Los Angeles Times –POLITICO Magazine –Vox –Huffington Post
all 129 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.