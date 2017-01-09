Chinese Regulators Feel the Heat from Bitcoin
Chinese regulators have been taking an interest in Bitcoin for a while now. The attempts to exercise control over the country’s Bitcoin movement are getting more aggressive amidst the devaluation of the renminbi. In 2016, the Central Bank Beijing repeatedly interviewed relevant people from Bitcoin community to emphasize the government provisions on anti-money laundering, promotion … Continue reading Chinese Regulators Feel the Heat from Bitcoin
