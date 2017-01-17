Chinese Super League limits foreign players

CHINESE Super League clubs will only be allowed to play three non Chinese players per game in their next season – which begins in March. A rule change has reduced the number of foreigners allowed in a move which could slow down the wave of big-money signings from Europe. Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been […]

