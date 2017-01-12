Chinwetalu Agu’s use of vulgar language in movies unbearable – Actor Gideon Okeke – Daily Post Nigeria


Chinwetalu Agu's use of vulgar language in movies unbearable – Actor Gideon Okeke
Daily Post Nigeria
Actor Gideon Okeke has lambasted his senior colleague in the movie industry, Chinwetalu Agu, over his use of 'Vulgar' language in movies which he described as being unbearable. He said though Actor Chinwetalu Agu is funny, that does not warrant him to …
Gideon Okeke Actor says NFVCB should censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgarities' in movies
