Chioma Akpotha blasts Gideon Okeke for ‘disrespecting’ veteran actor – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Chioma Akpotha blasts Gideon Okeke for 'disrespecting' veteran actor
TheCable
Nollywood actor, Chioma Akpotha, has slammed colleague Gideon Okeke for criticising Chiwetalu Agu, a veteran actor, over the overt use of vulgarity in his movies. Okeke had taken to social media on Thursday to complain about the “liberty” given to Agu …
"How dare you" Chioma Akpotha slams Gideon Okeke for criticizing Chiwetalu Agu's use of vulgar slangs in movies
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG