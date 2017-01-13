Pages Navigation Menu

Chioma Akpotha blasts Gideon Okeke for ‘disrespecting’ veteran actor – TheCable

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment


Nollywood actor, Chioma Akpotha, has slammed colleague Gideon Okeke for criticising Chiwetalu Agu, a veteran actor, over the overt use of vulgarity in his movies. Okeke had taken to social media on Thursday to complain about the “liberty” given to Agu
