Chiwetalu Agu’s response to Gideon Okeke’s criticism is classic – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
Chiwetalu Agu's response to Gideon Okeke's criticism is classic
News24 Nigeria
Chioma Akpotha reacted, saying Okeke lacks respect and morals, and it's none of his (Okeke's) business how Agu delivers his craft. Agu has now responded in an interview and this is what he said: “Anybody can say anything or come to whatever conclusion …
Muyiwa Ademola's car gift, Chiwetalu Agu's outburst, other top 5 trending Nollywood stories
I'm the most awarded actor in Africa – Chiwetalu Agu
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG