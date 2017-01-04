Choupo-Moting pulls out of Cameroon’s 2017 AFCON squad
Cameroon striker Eric Choupo-Moting has made himself unavailable to play in the 2017 African Nations Cup (AFCON) finals in Gabon in order to stay with his German club Schalke 04. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Choupo-Moting followed seven other Cameroon players, including his former Schalke team mate Joel Matip, in declining to…
