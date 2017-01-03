Pages Navigation Menu

Chris Brown Challenges Soulja Boy To A Boxing Match

Jan 3, 2017

The saga involving US artists Chris Brown and Soulja Boy doesn’t seem to be ending soon. Brown has challenged Soulja Boy to a boxing match bragging that he will knock out the ‘Crank That’ rapper in 3 rounds. #PressPlay: #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:38am PST Soulja Boy …

