Chris Brown Challenges Soulja Boy To A Boxing Match

The saga involving US artists Chris Brown and Soulja Boy doesn’t seem to be ending soon. Brown has challenged Soulja Boy to a boxing match bragging that he will knock out the ‘Crank That’ rapper in 3 rounds. #PressPlay: #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:38am PST Soulja Boy …

The post Chris Brown Challenges Soulja Boy To A Boxing Match appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

