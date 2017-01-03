Pages Navigation Menu

Chris Brown Replies Soulja Boy

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

US musician Chris Brown has replied Soulja Boy who earlier today went on twitter to taunt the former. SEE: Soulja Boy Ignites Twitter Feud With Chris Brown In response, Brown posted a video where he called Soulja Boy “broke” and a “snitch”. #PressPlay: #ChrisBrown responds to #SouljaBoy (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade …

