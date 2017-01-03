Chris Brown Replies Soulja Boy

US musician Chris Brown has replied Soulja Boy who earlier today went on twitter to taunt the former. SEE: Soulja Boy Ignites Twitter Feud With Chris Brown In response, Brown posted a video where he called Soulja Boy “broke” and a “snitch”. #PressPlay: #ChrisBrown responds to #SouljaBoy (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade …

The post Chris Brown Replies Soulja Boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

