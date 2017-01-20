Chris Enahoro: Ace Nigerian tennis promoter dies at 80

Ace Nigerian tennis promoter Chris Enahoro died at his Lagos home on Thursday, January 29 after a brief illness.

Enahoro was attended to by his doctor a day before he died at his Ajao Estate residence in Lagos.

According to his personal assistant, Razak Adedigba he woke up from sleep to have his dinner that evening and told him that he was feeling better.

On the morning of his death, Enahoro visited the toilet on his own around 5.00 am; he died an hour later at 6.00am.

“Early today, (yesterday), he woke up at 5.00 a.m. to visit the toilet on his own, after which he told me to help him to lie down on the floor. I switched on the fan for him, but he died around 6:30 a.m,” Adedigba told Vanguard.

Until his death, Enahoro was the coordinator of the Chevron Tennis Masters.

He was a former Government College Ibadan athlete, who in the 1950s and early 60s held the West African high jump record.

He played football for the defunct Western Region and was also captain of Nigerian cricket national team and later chairman of the Nigeria Cricket Association.

