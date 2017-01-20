JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead – NAIJ.COM
JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead
The sports industry in Nigeria is mourning the death of a former captain of the Nigerian Cricket team, Chris Enahoro. The hero died in the early hour of Thursday in Lagos at the age of 80, the Nation reports. JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead.
Chris Enahoro is dead
Nigeria: Encomiums, As Former Nigerian Great, Chris Enahoro Dies At 80
