JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead – NAIJ.COM

JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead
The sports industry in Nigeria is mourning the death of a former captain of the Nigerian Cricket team, Chris Enahoro. The hero died in the early hour of Thursday in Lagos at the age of 80, the Nation reports. JUST IN: Nigerian legend Chris Enahoro dead.
