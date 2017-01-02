Pages Navigation Menu

Chris Oyakhilome releases 2017 prophecies

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Chris Oyakhilome

Founder of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has released prophecies for 2017. He pointed out that 2017 would be a year of flourishing for all, even as he compared the flourishing to that of a palm tree which flourishes and grows irrespective of whatever season it is. The pastor made this known on Sunday. […]

