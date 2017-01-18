Chris Paul Will Be Out For 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery
Another injury for Chris Paul and more time out on the sidelines, CP3 will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard is expected to miss about 6-8 weeks after the surgery.
The 31-year-old sprained his left thumb in the second quarter of the win against Thunder on Monday and couldn’t play for the remainder of the game.
X-rays on the thumb were negative, but an MRI on Tuesday revealed the torn ligament.
Paul was defending Russell Westbrook and sprained the thumb fighting over a screen set by Joffrey Lauvergne at the top of the 3-point line.
