Chris Paul Will Be Out For 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

Another injury for Chris Paul and more time out on the sidelines, CP3 will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard is expected to miss about 6-8 weeks after the surgery.

The 31-year-old sprained his left thumb in the second quarter of the win against Thunder on Monday and couldn’t play for the remainder of the game.

X-rays on the thumb were negative, but an MRI on Tuesday revealed the torn ligament.

Paul was defending Russell Westbrook and sprained the thumb fighting over a screen set by Joffrey Lauvergne at the top of the 3-point line.

The post Chris Paul Will Be Out For 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

