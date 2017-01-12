Chris Von Ulmenstein Of The WhaleTales Blog Responds To Our Stories

So you would have caught Monday’s story about Chris von Ulmenstein from WhaleTales blog being sued for R1 million (HERE).

We then followed up with another story (HERE), publishing some of the mounds of emails we received, detailing first-hand accounts of Chris.

They’re still pouring in…

Chris emailed us to request a coffee to give her side of the story. We explained that this was not company policy, and invited her to instead email us a response to the various allegations and legal cases (as outlined in the first and second articles).

Chris sent through an angry response that veered so far off topic, and was so filled with vitriol, that we have made the decision not to publish it.

Whilst the extent of the snark expressed in our initial article went no further than claiming she would attend “the opening of an envelope” (and saying that many in Cape Town would be happy with the news), it seems that if we don’t nip this in the bud, we will quickly be sliding down a slippery slope of rage and negativity.

It’s amazing the perspective one gains when turning 40 and having a child. Anyone with even the smallest understanding of how the universe works would agree that discontinuing this exchange is probably the way to go.

All the best for 2017, Chris, and good luck with those court battles.

