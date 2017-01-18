Christian Benteke Insists He’s Not Leaving Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke has insisted he has no plans to leave Crystal Palace.

There have been reports that new manager Sam Allardyce might look to sell Benteke to fund further signings this month.

But, asked if there was any chance of him leaving, the 26-year-old said: “No. I am very happy here and I want to fight to help the team to move up the table.

“We deserve it with the players that we have got. Now we have to show it on the pitch.

“It makes me laugh. I am used to (speculation about my future) since I am in England. Now it is maybe two or three years in a row they talk about ‘Christian is going to leave’.”

