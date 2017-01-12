Christian Girl Who Converted to Islam After Eloping With Muslim Boyfriend

An 18-year-old girl, Ishaku Habiba, Wednesday, caused a stir at a Katsina High Court when she disowned her parents.

According to Daily Post reports, Habiba had last year eloped and converted from Christianity to Islam to get married to one Jamilu Lawal without her parents’ consent.

At the court sitting yesterday, Habiba dissociated herself from a suit allegedly filed on her behalf by Trustees of Stefanos Foundation and the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA over her conversion to Islam.

This was after her father, Mr. Ishaku Tanko and the representatives of ECWA and the foundation claimed that Habiba is underage.

Habiba, now of Kankara Local Government Area of the state, presented a letter to the chief judge, Justice Baraka Iliyasu-Wali, insisting she was 18 and not 14 years, as being alleged.

In response, the defense counsel, Mr. Abu Umar, argued that since the letter translated in English language, it can stand as concrete document before the court.

Umar said, “Even if she is a minor as argued by the defense, there is no law that prevents a minor from expressing his or her views according to the Nigerian Constitution.”

In his judgment, Justice Iliyasu-Wali ruled that there would be need for Habiba to ultimately confirm or deny authorship of the letter.

He adjourned the matter till January 25 for hearing.