Christian leaders urge Buhari to expunge controversial FRCN edict

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Notable Christian leaders in Nigeria has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr Jim Osayande Obazee for implementing the controversial edit that was responsible for the exit of ,Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church God, RCCG, in Nigeria. The clergymen made this position known at a press conference held in Sword of the Spirit Ministries, at Olaogun, Ibadan. Among the notable clergymen at the conference were:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

