Christian Slater’s Response To Tom Hiddleston’s Golden Globe Humblebrag Is Priceless

We’re definitely not the kind to let a humblebrag slip – and we’re more inclined to point it out when the guilty party wore a vest declaring his love for Taylor Swift.

During last night’s Golden Globes, Tom Hiddleston won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television – breath – for his work in The Night Manager.

But during a speech that started off well enough, Hiddleston soon brought up his recent trip to South Sudan with the United Nations Children’s Fund.

You see, The Night Manager is about arms deals and, as you might know, there’s a lot of that sort of thing in South Sudan (and most parts of Africa) – but it all went downhill when Tom Hiddleston linked the two:

One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a ‘dirty beer” in humanitarian language. They were a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched ‘The Night Manager’.

You aren’t the only one who responded to that with a little eye-roll.

You see, the use of the word “binge-watched” and Hiddleston’s not so subtle humblebrag had Vince Vaughn, Christian Slater, and Naomi Harris pull a variety of faces on camera. The glorious moment happens around 1:40, below:

.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Tom, I think it’s high time you start choosing which pieces of personal information you want to share with the world, and how.

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

