Christiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her pert bum but doesn’t look pleased as footie star is … – The Scottish Sun
|
The Scottish Sun
|
Christiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her pert bum but doesn't look pleased as footie star is …
The Scottish Sun
CRISTIANO Ronaldo's gorgeous new girlfriend showed off her impressive figure as the football star was mobbed by female fans earlier today. The Real Madrid striker and Georgina Rodriguez looked deadly serious as they headed from a private jet to his own …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG