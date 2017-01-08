Christmas Expenses Pushed Me Into Stealing– Suspect

A 24 – year old driver identified as Abass Ope, arrested by decoy team of the Rapid Response Squad(RRS), of the State Police Command, for allegedly stealing his boss’ car, Television sets and a pet dog, has said the Christmas needs of his siblings pushed him into the stealing.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspect, Abass Ope, who hails from Ogun State, was arrested at Ojuelegba area of Lagos State by operatives of Rapid Response Squad while trying to sell the car.

It was learnt that the suspect invaded the home of his ex – boss after learning that he had travelled to Delta State for the Christmas holiday, and that the gate keeper had also gone to church.

The police said he was picked up while trying to sell off his ex-boss’s Toyota Avensis 2013 model with the registration number AGL 734 AR for N2 million.

“Arrested along with him were three of his friends: Balogun Oluwaseun (23); Sanni Azeez (23) and Stephen Ewiele (22).

“Abass had during Christmas period stormed his boss Magodo home while he and his family were holidaying in Delta State, with a conspirator to move a 100 inches LCD TV, another 42 inches LCD TV, a dog, a suitcase, 2 DSTV decoders and a Toyota Avensis, from the home,” the police said.

The police said said that the suspect was aware of where his boss usually kept keys to his rooms which made it easy for him to commit the crime.

Confessing to the crime,, “I took the car because I had no money to take care of myself and younger ones. They had no clothes, no shoes and this is Yuletide season. They looked up to me to take care of these expenses”.

“It was about three months now that I left Mr. Ekinodo (his former boss).I had worked for him for four years before leaving him on August, 2016. I left because he had a little challenge and things were pretty tough for him. I left so that he could have himself sorted out”.

He continued; “he was a very nice boss to work with. He enrolled me into University but I couldn’t continue the education when I left him. While he had this challenge, he owed me eight months salary; this prompted me to take his property and the vehicle”.

He added, “the auto dealer wanted to pay N2 million for the car but I insisted he pays N4 Million because I know it is worth more than that.

“He offered me N1 million instantly and that the balance would be ready in about few months time, but I decided to ignore the offer hoping that the dealer would call me back for a re-negotiation .

“I went back to Ojuelegba few hours later in company of three of my friends and that was when RRS operatives arrested us”, he stated.

His ex- boss, Ekinodo Ifoghale said, “I am in shock. This is a guy I treated like a son. Apart from my wife, he was the closest person to me. This is a guy that did my shopping for me. Even, before I buy anything for myself, I bought for him first.

“How can I owe him eight months salary when he never worked for me in those periods? Did he inform me that I owed him? He was never in my house in the periods he claimed. I called him more than twice when I got the report of the break in. He told me he knew nothing about it.

“If he had told me he needed money, I would have given him because we were still very close despite the fact that he was no longer working for me.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police advised members of the public to always do a background check of their domestic servants so as not to expose themselves to criminals.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)Yaba, for further investigation.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

