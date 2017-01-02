Christmas is demonic – Pastor Odukoya
The founder of Moutain of Fire Ministries, MFM, Pastor D.K. Odukoya says he and his church members don’t celebrate Christmas because it’s “demonic.” Speaking during the New Year service, the General overseer said, “In Mountain of Fire, we don’t celebrate Christmas because the root is demonic.” Odukoya frowned at men of God who hide under […]
