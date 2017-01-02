Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chukwuma Nwanze: 2017 – The Year of Start-Ups & the Small Business – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chukwuma Nwanze: 2017 – The Year of Start-Ups & the Small Business
Bella Naija
In a few hours, the familiar greeting of “Happy New Year” will fill the air as we all begin the journey into yet another year. Most Nigerians (including myself) are created with the most optimistic DNA enmeshed in us. As such, we will expect the new
'Leadership drive must change to deliver economy from recession'Guardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.