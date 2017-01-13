Churches In Austrian Village Hire Bouncers To Block Tourists – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Churches In Austrian Village Hire Bouncers To Block Tourists
Information Nigeria
An Austrian village has brought in “bouncers” at its churches in order to stop tourists disturbing services, it's reported. Tourists in Hallstatt. Visitors from all over the world flock to the lakeside village of Hallstatt, a UNESCO World Heritage Site …
Austrian churches hire bouncers to ward off tourists
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG