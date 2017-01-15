Pages Navigation Menu

Churches now use bullion vans to carry offerings, they should pay tax – Muslim cleric, Ahmad

The Chief Missioner Ansar-ud-Deen Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad has stated that any church that runs schools and other business aside preaching the gospel must pay tax. According to him, the focus of the church should be salvation of souls and not business venture. Ahmad was apparently reacting to the ongoing debate over the law by […]

