CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia
Yahoo News
CIA Director John Brennan prepares to testify to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on “Russia's intelligence activities" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts. More. By Doina Chiacu.
The Latest: Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart
CIA chief warns Trump 'to be very disciplined in terms of what he says publicly'
Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump on Russia threat
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG