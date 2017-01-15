Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia
Yahoo News
CIA Director John Brennan prepares to testify to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on “Russia's intelligence activities" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts. More. By Doina Chiacu.
The Latest: Trump predicts EU will continue to break apartU.S. News & World Report
CIA chief warns Trump 'to be very disciplined in terms of what he says publicly'Vanguard
Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump on Russia threatWashington Post
Bloomberg –9news.com.au –Inquirer.net –Business Insider
all 379 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.