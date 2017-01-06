Cigars and Benches: the way to Bitcoin rewards

At Dragons.tl, win bitcoin rewards even when taking a break to relax! The popular MMORPG casino platform rewards its players with bitcoins even to just sit on a nearby bench or to light up a smoke. So every time a player buys a cigar from humidor in Dragons.tl, they get the chance to earn rewards … Continue reading Cigars and Benches: the way to Bitcoin rewards

The post Cigars and Benches: the way to Bitcoin rewards appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

