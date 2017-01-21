Pages Navigation Menu

Cisi Eze: If You Are Angry At the Slave Trade, You Should Be Angry With Nigerian “Leaders”

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

I hope to get you angry after reading this. You read history books and get livid at white people for the Transatlantic Slave Trade, right? Aww… Soooo bothered about Africa. You’ve probably visited some slavery sites and sadness, laced with anger and hurt, comingled with your blood and now, you’re PROBABLY racist – feeling resentment […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

