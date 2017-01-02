Citizens must help govt secure Kogi– Gov’s Aide

The Kogi State Government has called on the citizens to collaborate with government in its bid to ensure a secured State.

The call was made Monday, by the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo during an interactive session with members of the Kogi Forum for Good Governance in Ilorin. He said government has shown great zeal to protect lives and property in the State.

“Our location as the centre of Nigeria coupled with the arrays of mineral resources in the State has exposed us to a huge security challenge. As a responsive and responsible Governor,

Alh. Yahaya Bello has invested heavily on improving the capacity of security agencies to deliver. Operation Total Freedom, a special joint security Taskforce on security has also ensured a spiral fall in security incidents across the State.

“Compared to when the Governor assumed office, our security has improved tremendously. That is not to rule out a few flashes such as the one relating to our highly esteemed Ohi Ajaokuta recently. We are on top of the situation and the Royal Father will regain his freedom soon.

“We call on the citizens to join the resolve of the Governor to combat insecurity by providing intelligence that will ensure criminals have no save haven. The citizens have a big and daring role to play to improve on our already plausible security strides in the State”.

Fanwo said criminals live within the society, calling on the people to give useful information that will lead to their arrest.

He said: “Citizens must be ready to come forward with useful information. We have a well oiled security architecture that is capable of dealing with and processing such information”.

On the report credited to Senator Dino Melaye on the fact that he is the leader of the All Progressives Congress in the State, Fanwo said there is no leadership tussle in the party, assuring that all party leaders will continue to work hard for the change Nigerians voted to experience.

“Some people intentionally played up the reports. Governor Bello is committed to working with anyone who has genuine interest of the people at heart. He is the father of the whole State and will work for the progress of the people of Kogi State. The Governor is not at war with anybody”, he said.

