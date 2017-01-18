Citizens, Residents, Tourists Flee Gambia as President Jammeh Refuses to Handover Power Less than 24 hours to Inauguration Day

As the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has refused to relinquish power to the president-elect, Adama Barrow, many citizens and residents of the West African nation are beginning to leave the country for fear of chaos, especially as Barrow’s inauguration is less than 24 hours away. A delegation from the Economic Community of West African […]

