Civil groups urge Obaseki to sustain ban of private revenue collectors

Jethro Ibileke/Benin More commendations have continued to greet the prohibition of private revenue collectors announced by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in his new year broadcast. This is even as members of ‎Conference of Non Governmental Organizations (CONGOs), have urged the Governor to sustain the ban and never yield to intimidation from any quarter.

