Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Civil groups urge Obaseki to sustain ban of private revenue collectors

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin More commendations have continued to greet the prohibition of private revenue collectors announced by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in his new year broadcast. This is even as members of ‎Conference of Non Governmental Organizations (CONGOs), have urged the Governor to sustain the ban and never yield to intimidation from any quarter.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.