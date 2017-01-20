Civil Rights Group to Ajimobi: Reopen LAUTECH in 7 Days or We Shut Down Oyo State

Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN), a civil society organisation, has warned Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, to reopen Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) or they will “occupy and shut down the state”. A video clip of an altercation between Ajimobi and LAUTECH students has since gone viral. The students were protesting the closure of the …

