Clampdown on journalists: Total breakdown of democratic tolerance – Adegboruwa
Eminent lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has expressed fears over the recent clampdown on the media by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, saying the situation is a ‘tip of the iceberg.’ DAILY POST recalls that the police, on Thursday raided Premium Times head office in Abuja, and arrested the newspaper’s publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, […]
