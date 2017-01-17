Classic: North Korea Take One Final Poke At Obama

Who would have ever thought that North Korea would ever have come out with a bout of humour?

Neither.

In reaction to “additional sanctions filed by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC),” explains CNN, North Korea’s state-owned press agency KCNA fired back, calling the move a “hostile policy” and the “last-ditch efforts” of an administration “whose days are numbered.”

Do they know something we don’t? Probably just pretending.

In the piece, KCNA’s berating continued:

The US is not qualified to talk about somebody’s ‘human rights’ as it is the world’s worst human rights abuser and a tundra of human rights. Obama would be well advised not to waste time taking issue with others’ ‘human rights issue(s)’ but make good arrangements for packing in the White House. He had better repent of the pain and misfortune he has brought to so many Americans and other people of the world by creating the worst human rights situation in the US during his tenure of office.

Although I am quite sure Obama has people packing for him, the KCNA has no leg to stand on when it comes to human right conditions.

Nice try, though.

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

