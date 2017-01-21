Classical Rooney overtakes Bobby Charlton

Stoppage time strike was all that was needed to hand Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney his 250th goal overtaking the club’s record goal scorer and legend Sir Bobby Charlton

The free-kick was within shooting range but it did not really translate into true scoring chance. Off to the far side of the box, it was an awkward angle. A cross seemed sensible.

But Rooney knew otherwise. He ran and struck the ball with such ferocity and precision it flew into the top corner and in an instant the title of Manchester United’s record scorer was his.

The 31-year-old points to the heavens after his moment of history at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant could only watch on as Rooney’s set piece curled into his top left-hand corner

Sir Bobby Charlton let out a gasp as he watched from the stands. He was at Old Trafford earlier this month for Rooney equalling his total of 249 set all those years ago and must be pleased the wait for Rooney to go further has not been too long.

Jose Mourinho will be even more satisfied the strike carried such meaning. Stoke away has been a bellwether for United in the years after Sir Alex Ferguson retired. David Moyes lost. Louis Van Gaal lost. And until Rooney’s late, late strike Mourinho looked like losing.

Not once have a team that would routinely collect three points at this stadium under Ferguson managed to find victory since the great manager left and while that run goes on Rooney at least saved his team from suffering another defeat that would have sucked the momentum from United’s campaign.

Ferguson was also in the stands watching and will doubtless have applauded along with United’s travelling fans who sung Rooney’s name as he walked off the pitch proudly.

