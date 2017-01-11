Pages Navigation Menu

Claude Makelele joins Swansea As Assistant Manager

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports

Premier League strugglers, Swansea City have announced that former Chelsea player, Claude Makelele has joined their coaching staff as assistant manager. Swansea who have sacked two managers this season, recently appointed Paul Clement as their new head coach. Paul Clement and Makelele have a working relationship with the pair having worked closely at Chelsea and …

