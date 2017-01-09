Claudio Ranieri named FIFA coach of the year after Italian guided Leicester to Premier League triumph – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Claudio Ranieri named FIFA coach of the year after Italian guided Leicester to Premier League triumph

Claudio Ranieri named FIFA coach of the year after Italian guided Leicester to Premier League triumph
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was named coach of the year at the FIFA award ceremony in Zurich on Monday night. The 65-year-old Italian beat off competition from fellow finalists Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Portugal boss Fernando Santos …
